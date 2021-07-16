Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Lonestar Resources US Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Penn Virginia Corporation

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Lonestar (OTCQX: LONE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Penn Virginia.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/lonestar-resources-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Lonestar's financial outlook is excellent and yet Lonestar shareholders will receive only 0.51 shares of common stock of Penn Virginia for each share of common stock of Lonestar outstanding. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Lonestar by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Lonestar accepts a superior bid. Lonestar insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Lonestar's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Lonestar.

If you own Lonestar common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/lonestar-resources-inc.

