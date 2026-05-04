Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Modiv Industrial, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Modiv (NYSE: MDV) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Global Net Lease.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Modiv stockholders will receive 1.975 newly-issued shares of GNL common stock or OP units for each share of Modiv common stock or OP unit they hold at the closing of the transaction, representing a total consideration of approximately $18.82 per Modiv share based on GNL's closing share price as of May 1, 2026. Upon the closing of the transaction, existing GNL stockholders are expected to own approximately 89% of the combined company and Modiv stockholders are expected to own approximately 11%.

Modiv insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Modiv by imposing a significant penalty if Modiv accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Modiv board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP