Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Morphic Holding, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Jul 08, 2024, 10:36 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Morphic (NASDAQ: MORF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Lilly.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/morphic-holding-inc-0 or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Morphic stockholders will receive $57 per share in cash (an aggregate of approximately $3.2 billion). The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Morphic by imposing a significant penalty if Morphic accepts a competing bid. Morphic insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Morphic's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Morphic common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/morphic-holding-inc-0.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

