Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Oak Street Health, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with CVS

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with CVS.

Ademi LLP alleges Oak Street Health's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Oak Street Health shareholders will receive only $39 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Oak Street Health by imposing a significant penalty if Oak Street Health accepts a superior bid. Oak Street Health insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Oak Street Health's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Oak Street Health.

