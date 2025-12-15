Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Generation Bio Co. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Generation Bio (Nasdaq: GBIO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with XOMA Royalty Corporation.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Generation Bio shareholders will own $4.2913 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share. The CVRs will entitle holders to receive portions of net cash above $29 million at closing, potential savings from Generation Bio's Cambridge office lease obligations, and proceeds from Generation Bio's existing license agreement with Moderna, which includes development and commercial milestones and royalties.

Generation Bio insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Generation Bio by imposing a significant penalty if Generation Bio accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Generation Bio board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP