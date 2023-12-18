Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether PGT Innovations, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Masonite

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Masonite.

In the transaction, PGT Innovations stockholders will receive only $41.00 per each PGT Innovations share they own, comprised of $33.50 in cash and $7.50 in common shares of Masonite. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for PGT Innovations by imposing a significant penalty if PGT Innovations accepts a competing bid. PGT Innovations insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of PGT Innovations' board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

