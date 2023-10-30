Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Physicians Realty Trust has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Healthpeak Properties

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Physicians Realty (NYSE: DOC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Healthpeak Properties.

In the transaction, Physicians Realty stockholders are expected to receive only 0.674 of a newly issued Healthpeak common share in an all-stock merger valued at approximately $21 billion. Healthpeak and Physicians Realty shareholders will own approximately 77% and 23% of the combined company, respectively. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Physicians Realty by imposing a significant penalty if Physicians Realty accepts a competing bid. Physicians Realty insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Physicians Realty's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

