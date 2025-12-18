Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating VYNE (Nasdaq: VYNE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Yarrow Bioscience.

In the transaction, VYNE shareholders will receive the pre-Merger VYNE stockholders are expected to own approximately 3% of the combined company, and the pre-Merger Yarrow stockholders are expected to own approximately 97% of the combined company. VYNE insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for VYNE by imposing a significant penalty if VYNE accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the VYNE board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

