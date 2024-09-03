Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether SPAR Group, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating SPAR (NASDAQ: SGRP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Highwire.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/spar-group-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

SPAR stockholders will receive only $2.50 per share in cash. William H. Bartels, a member of the SPAR Board and holder of approximately 20% of the outstanding shares, entered into a voting agreement and irrevocable proxy with Highwire.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for SPAR by imposing a significant penalty if SPAR accepts a competing bid. SPAR insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of SPAR's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own SPAR common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or - https://www.ademilaw.com/case/spar-group-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

