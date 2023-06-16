Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Surface Oncology, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Coherus

MILWAUKEE, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Surface (Nasdaq: SURF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Coherus.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/surface-oncology-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Coherus will issue shares of its common stock at a price of $5.2831 per share to acquire all outstanding shares of Surface stock for a total value equal to the sum of $40 million plus Surface's net cash at closing (currently expected to be between $20 and $25 million). Surface shareholders will also receive CVRs for 70% of milestone and royalty-based value of existing programs with Novartis AG (NZV930) and GSK plc (GSK4381562), as well as CVRs for 25% of upfront payments made pursuant to potential ex-US licensing agreements for SRF114 and 50% of upfront payments made pursuant to potential ex-US licensing agreements for SRF388, subject to certain deductions. Amounts under these CVRs are payable for a period of ten years following the closing. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Surface by imposing a significant penalty if Surface accepts a superior bid. Surface insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Surface's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Surface.

If you own Surface common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/surface-oncology-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP