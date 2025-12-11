Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Diamond Hill (Nasdaq: DHIL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with First Eagle Investments.

In the transaction, Diamond Hill shareholders will receive $175 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $473 million. Diamond Hill insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

In the transaction, Diamond Hill shareholders will receive $175 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $473 million. Diamond Hill insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Diamond Hill by imposing a significant penalty if Diamond Hill accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Diamond Hill board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

