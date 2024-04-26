Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Apollo

News provided by

Ademi LLP

Apr 26, 2024, 11:28 ET

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Apollo.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/silica-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, U.S. Silica stockholders will receive only $15.50 per share in an all-cash transaction that values U.S. Silica at an enterprise value of approximately $1.85 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for U.S. Silica by imposing a significant penalty if U.S. Silica accepts a competing bid. U.S. Silica insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of U.S. Silica's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own U.S. Silica common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/silica-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP                                                                    
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Also from this source

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with GTCR

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with GTCR

Ademi LLP is investigating AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with GTCR....
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether HashiCorp Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with IBM

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether HashiCorp Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with IBM

Ademi LLP is investigating HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with IBM....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics