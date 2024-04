Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Apollo

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Apollo.

In the transaction, U.S. Silica stockholders will receive only $15.50 per share in an all-cash transaction that values U.S. Silica at an enterprise value of approximately $1.85 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for U.S. Silica by imposing a significant penalty if U.S. Silica accepts a competing bid. U.S. Silica insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of U.S. Silica's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

