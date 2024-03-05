Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Vivakor, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Empire Diversified Energy

MILWAUKEE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Empire Diversified Energy.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/vivakor-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Vivakor would acquire all the outstanding shares of Empire common and preferred stock, on an as-converted basis, for net consideration of 67,200,000 shares of Vivakor common stock, resulting in Empire becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vivakor upon the closing.

We are investigating the conduct of Vivakor's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Vivakor common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/vivakor-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP