SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Disney (DIS) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for Possible False Statements and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

News provided by

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

21 Nov, 2023, 18:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) relating to possible false and misleading statements and breaches of fiduciary duty related to subscriber growth on the company's streaming platform, Disney+. 

On November 6, 2023, plaintiffs filed a consolidated securities class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California alleging a nine-part scheme by Disney and certain of its current and former officers and directors to mislead the company's shareholders concerning projected rates of subscriber growth on Disney+. Among other things, plaintiffs alleged that between December 10, 2020 and May 10, 2023, the defendants set "unattainably high" Disney+ subscriber targets to boost the company's stock price and then took several actions to maintain their alleged scheme, including reorganizing the company, masking "unsustainable" content costs with "accounting manipulations," and repeatedly assuring shareholders the projections were on track, which they were not. When the truth began to emerge in November 2021, the company's stock price plummeted in several stages, erasing billions in shareholder value. Then, on August 9, 2023, Disney disclosed a $2.65 billion impairment charge, the vast majority of which was "related to the removal of content [from direct-to-consumer streaming services, including Disney+] and the termination of certain third party license agreements."

During the relevant period, the securities class-action plaintiffs also alleged that certain Disney executives, including CEO Robert A. Iger and former CFO Christine M. McCarthy, unloaded a combined $393 million of their personal Disney stock.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Disney's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in The Walt Disney Company and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/disney.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Amber L. Schubert
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE: Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Also from this source

PRIVACY ALERT: Sutter Health and Welltok Under Investigation for Data Breach of 845,000 Patient Records

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal and health information of 845,000 patients of Sutter...

PRIVACY ALERT: McLaren Health Care Under Investigation for Data Breach of 2.2 Million Patient Records

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal and health information of 2.2 million patients of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.