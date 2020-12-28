SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - PS, BEAT, HCAP, NEOS, HBAN

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share. If you are a Pluralsight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Royal Philips for $72.00 per share in cash. If you are a BioTelemetry shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. If you are a Harvest Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Aytu BioScience, Inc. Upon the effectiveness of the merger, Neos stockholders are expected to receive 0.1088 shares of Aytu common stock for each share of Neos common stock held. If you are a Neos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TCF Financial Corporation. If you are a Huntington shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

