SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm Seeks Additional Cash for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Shareholders Subject to Investor Buyout

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) shareholder buyout to determine whether the $5.80 per share price provides investors with sufficient cash for their shares.

On February 10, 2026, European Wax Center announced that it had agreed to be taken private at a price of $5.80 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, EWCZ shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their EWCZ shares. Notably, at the time the buyout transaction was announced, at least one analyst was maintaining a price target of $15.00 per share for European Wax Center shares – over 150% higher than the buyout price.

