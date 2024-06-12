SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Bentley Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Bentley Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSY) ("Bentley") on behalf of the company's shareholders.

Shares of Bentley's common stock are currently trading significantly below their 52-week high price of $57.19 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Bentley and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's investors in connection with recent corporate actions.

Bentley shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/bentley-system/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

