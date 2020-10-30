SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Callaway Golf Company ("Callaway" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELY) on behalf of the Company's investors.

On October 27, 2020, Callaway announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Topgolf Entertainment Group ("Topgolf") in an all-stock transaction. According to the announcement, Callaway plans to issue 90 million shares of its common stock to the shareholders of Topgolf, who are expected to own approximately 48.5% of the combined company, and assume $555 million of Topgolf's net debt in connection with the proposed transaction.

Following this announcement, shares of Callaway's common stock declined $3.63 per share, or 19% in value, to close on October 28, 2020 at $15.65 per share, on heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Callaway's officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the announced merger with Topgolf.

Callaway stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/callaway/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this matter.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Related Links

http://www.kaskelalaw.com

