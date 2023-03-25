SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) ("Cvent") on behalf of the company's investors.

On March 14, 2023, Cvent reported that it would be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone at a price of $8.50 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cvent investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and Cvent's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $8.50 per share provides CVT shareholders with sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether Cvent's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company at that price.

Cvent shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cvent-holding-corp/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

