SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) ("PZN") on behalf of the Company's investors.

On July 26, 2022, PZN announced that it would be acquired at a price of $9.60 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, PZN's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded. As recently as February 2022, shares of PZN's stock traded above $10.50 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether PZN shareholders are expected to receive adequate monetary consideration for their shares, and whether PZN's directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the Company at $9.60 per share.

PZN shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/pzena-investment-management/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

