SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) and Encourages ZEN Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

Zendesk shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/zendesk-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On June 24, 2022, Zendesk announced that it would be acquired by a private investment group led by investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC at a price of $77.50 per share. Notably, as recently as April 2022, shares of Zendesk's stock traded at over $125.00 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Zendesk investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and Zendesk's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on: (i) whether the transaction as structured is fair to Zendesk shareholders; (ii) whether Zendesk shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Zendesk's directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company at $77.50 per share.

