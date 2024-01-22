SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against BioVie Inc. - BIVI

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioVie Inc. ("BioVie" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIVI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether BioVie and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 19, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired BioVie securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 26, 2023, BioVie announced completion of the last treatment visit in its Phase 3 clinical trial of NE3107. On November 8, 2023, BioVie revealed that "during routine monitoring of blinded data from our Phase 3 study of . . . NE3107, we uncovered what appears to be potential scientific misconduct and significant non-compliance with GCPs and regulations at six sites[]" and "[w]e have alerted the FDA's Office of Scientific Integrity ('OSI') about these issues[.]"

On this news, BioVie's stock price fell $1.25 per share, or 29.34%, to close at $3.01 per share on November 9, 2023.

Then, on November 29, 2023, BioVie announced that the Phase 3 trial missed statistical significance "due to site exclusions" and blamed the miss on "significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations at 15 sites" leading it to exclude all patients from these sites and referrals of them to the OSI.

On this news, BioVie's stock price fell $3.03 per share, or 60.72%, to close at $1.96 per share on November 29, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP