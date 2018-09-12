SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ALNY

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alnylam" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : ALNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Alnylam and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 12, 2018, Nomura/Instinet analyst Christopher Marai stated that a review document released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Center for Drug Evaluation and Research "highlights greater risk" with respect to certain trials of Alnylam's ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection, as well as "a limited market opportunity in TTRcardiomyopathy, and a potential platform safety risk." Specifically, Marair asserted that "[t]he document highlights FDA reviewers' concerns over cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO and suggests that the drug should be limited to patients with polyneuropathy only (i.e., not patients with cardiac manifestations and polyneuropathy). Furthermore, we believe some comments on the lack of cardiac efficacy call into question claims made by [Alnylam] in this regard." On this news, Alnylam's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 12, 2018.

