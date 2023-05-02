SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alvotech - ALVO

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alvotech ("Alvotech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALVO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alvotechand certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 13, 2023, Alvotech issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Alvotech's Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT02, a high-concentration biosimilar candidate for Humira® (adalimumab). The CRL noted that certain deficiencies, which were conveyed following the FDA's reinspection of the company's Reykjavik facility that concluded on March 17, 2023, must be satisfactorily resolved before the application can be approved." On this news, Alvotech's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 14, 2023.

