SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CECO Environmental Corp. - CECO

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CECO Environmental Corp. ("CECO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CECO).

The investigation concerns whether CECO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 29, 2024, CECO issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Among other items, CECO reported non-GAAPP earnings per share of $0.14, missing consensus estimates by $0.06, and revenue of $135.51 million, representing a 9.3% decline year-over-year and missing consensus estimates by $20.43 million. In the press release, CECO's Chief Executive Officer stated that "[w]e were disappointed that we fell short of the anticipated quarterly revenue and income outlook as a handful of customer-driven delays in larger projects could not be overcome by continued progress with margin expansion and other actions."

On this news, CECO's stock price fell $3.75 per share, or 14.25%, to close at $22.56 per share on October 29, 2024.

