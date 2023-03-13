SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. - CRDO

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. ("Credo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRDO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Credo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 14, 2023, Credo disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its "largest customer has reduced its demand forecast for certain Credo products for reasons Credo understands are unrelated to Credo's performance." As a result, the Company said it expects fiscal fourth quarter revenue, ending April 29, 2023, to be in the range of $30 million to $32 million. This projection reflects a significant decline in revenues compared to second fiscal quarter revenue of $51.4 million and prior expectations for third fiscal quarter revenue of $54 million to $56 million, which has not yet been reported.

On this news, Credo's stock price fell $9.06 per share, or 46.8%, to close at $10.30 per share on February 15, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

