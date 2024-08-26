SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Endava plc - DAVA

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Endava plc ("Endava" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAVA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Endava and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 29, 2024, Endava announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Among other items, Endava stated that it was running behind its recent revenue trajectory by approximately £70 million, or nearly 9% below prior projections at the midpoint.

On this news, Endava's American depositary share ("ADS") price fell $26.65 per ADS, or 41.76%, to close at $37.17 per ADS on February 29, 2024.

