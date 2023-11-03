SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovix Corporation - ENVX

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENVX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Enovix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 3, 2023, Enovix issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has initiated a strategic realignment of Fab1 in Fremont designed to refocus the facility from a manufacturing hub to its 'Center for Innovation,' focused on new product development." Enovix stated that "[s]hifting Fab1's focus will result in a reduction of the workforce in Fremont that had been dedicated to supporting 24/7 manufacturing by approximately 185 personnel, including over 125 contractors. Enovix expects this restructuring to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2023 and result in annualized savings of approximately $22 million." On this news, Enovix's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 3, 2023.

