SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Equitrans Midstream Corporation - ETRN

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Equitrans Midstream Corporation ("Equitrans" or the "Company") (NYSE: ETRN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Equitrans and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 18, 2023, Equitrans disclosed that it now expects the construction of the Company's Mountain Valley Pipeline ("MVP") project to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, later than its earlier forecast of year-end 2023. The Company stated that it anticipates the total cost of the project rising to approximately $7.2 billion, advising that the ramp-up of MVP's contractor workforce has been "slower and more challenging than expected, due to multiple crews electing not to work on the project based on the history of court-related construction stops, and the inability to recruit crews with required and sufficient experience." On this news, Equitrans's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 19, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

