SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FMC Corporation -- FMC

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FMC Corporation ("FMC" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMC).

The investigation concerns whether FMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 10, 2023, before the market opened, FMC, despite raising its full-year revenue guidance in May 2023, announced that it was cutting its revenue for the second quarter and the 2023 fiscal year. FMC announced that "the revised guidance is driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners, which only became evident towards the end of May and continued through the remainder of the quarter[.]"

On this news, FMC's stock price fell $11.62 per share, or 11.14%, to close at $92.63 per share on July 10, 2023.

Then, on September 7, 2023, Blue Orca published a short report on FMC, alleging that "FMC has concealed from investors that it has suffered a recent string of stunning legal defeats around the globe that have enabled competitors to now launch competing generics at prices up to 80% below the price of FMC's flagship insecticide product" and that "[c]ontrary to the Company's claims, FMC's process patents to not protect its flagship product from generic competition."

On this news, FMC's stock price fell $6.09 per share, or 7.41%, to close at $76.10 on September 7, 2023.

Finally, on October 23, 2023, FMC announced that it was cutting its Q3 2023 outlook and guiding revenues for Q4 and FY 2024 below analyst consensus, citing substantially lower sales volumes in Latin America, particularly destocking in Brazil as well as drought in Argentina.

On this news, FMC's stock price fell $8.83 per share, or 12.18%, to close at $58.12 per share on October 23, 2023.

