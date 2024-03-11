SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of HSBC Holdings plc - HSBC

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC" or the "Company") (NYSE: HSBC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HSBC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 21, 2024, HSBC announced its financial and operating results for 2023. Among other items, the Company announced an impairment charge of $3 billion on a write-down of its stake in Bank of Communications Co., Limited ("BoCom") and a $2 billion charge on the sale of its French retail operations.

On this news, HSBC's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $3.63 per ADR, or 8.89%, to close at $37.22 per ADR on February 21, 2024.

