SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. - IRTC

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ("iRhythm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IRTC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether iRhythm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 30, 2023, iRhythm disclosed that "[o]n May 25, 2023, [the Company] received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA'), which resulted from the inspection of the Company's facility located in Cypress, California that concluded in August 2022. The warning letter alleges non-conformities to regulations for medical devices, including medical device reporting requirements, relating to the Company's Zio AT System and medical device quality system requirements."

On this news, iRhythm's stock price fell $7.41 per share, or 6.09%, to close at $114.27 per share on May 31, 2023.

