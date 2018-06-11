SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PG&E Corporation - PCG

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PG&E Corporation ("PG&E" or the "Company") (NYSE: PCG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.
The investigation concerns whether PG&E and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On June 9, 2018, Bloomberg published an article entitled "PG&E May Face Criminal Charges After Probe of Deadly Wildfires." The article reported, in part, that following an investigation into the causes of wildfires "that altogether killed 44 people, consumed thousands of homes and racked up an estimated $10 billion in damages" in October 2017, California's fire agency "found evidence of alleged violations of law by PG&E in connection with" the fires. Specifically, the state's investigation found "that PG&E equipment caused at least 12 of the wine country blazes."
Following this news, PG&E's share price fell $1.69, or 4.08%, to close at $39.76 on June 11, 2018, the following trading day.
