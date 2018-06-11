SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PG&E Corporation - PCG

On June 9, 2018, Bloomberg published an article entitled "PG&E May Face Criminal Charges After Probe of Deadly Wildfires." The article reported, in part, that following an investigation into the causes of wildfires "that altogether killed 44 people, consumed thousands of homes and racked up an estimated $10 billion in damages" in October 2017, California's fire agency "found evidence of alleged violations of law by PG&E in connection with" the fires. Specifically, the state's investigation found "that PG&E equipment caused at least 12 of the wine country blazes."

Following this news, PG&E's share price fell $1.69, or 4.08%, to close at $39.76 on June 11, 2018, the following trading day.

