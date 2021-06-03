SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. - PLX

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("Protalix" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Protalix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 2, 2021, pre-market, Protalix provided an update regarding the Company's clinical development of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease. Specifically, the Company stated in a press release that "the initial top-line results show that the lower boundary of the confidence interval for the mean difference between the two treatments was below the non-inferiority margin pre-specified for this interim analysis in the ITT analysis set and above such limit in the PP analysis set. At the time of this analysis, two patients discontinued participation due to treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs). Of these two patients, one discontinued participation due to a related adverse event."

On this news, Protalix's stock price fell $0.51 per share, or 17.44%, to close at $2.46 per share on June 2, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

