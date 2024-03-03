SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renovaro Biosciences Inc. - RENB

NEW YORK, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Renovaro Biosciences Inc. ("Renovaro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RENB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Renovaro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 13, 2024, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a short report on Renovaro, alleging, among other things, that in the months leading up to the vote on Renovaro's merger with GEDi Cube, "Renovaro enlisted stock promoters, including one previously sanctioned by the SEC, to hype up the GEDi deal and pump shares to retail investors."

Following publication of the Hindenburg repot, Renovaro's stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 42.86%, to close at $1.92 per share on February 13, 2024, damaging investors.

