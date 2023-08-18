SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. - SAGE

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sage" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAGE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sage and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 4, 2023, Sage issued a press release disclosing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had approved "ZURZUVAETM (zuranolone) 50 mg for adults with postpartum depression (PPD)" only, and had "issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for zuranolone in the treatment of adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). The CRL stated that the application did not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness to support the approval of zuranolone for the treatment of MDD and that an additional study or studies will be needed."

On this news, Sage's stock price fell $19.35 per share, or 53.6%, to close at $16.75 per share on August 7, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

