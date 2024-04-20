SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SUPN

NEW YORK, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Supernus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUPN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Supernus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 8, 2024, Supernus issued a press release announcing that "[t]he FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in response to the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for SPN-830", the Company's investigational apomorphine infusion device for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations ("off" episodes) in Parkinson's disease. The press release stated that "[t]he CRL indicates that the review cycle for the application is complete, but that the application is not ready for approval in its present form." Specifically, "[t]he CRL mentions two areas that require additional review by the FDA or additional information to be provided to the FDA", respectively relating to product quality and the master file for the infusion device.

On this news, Supernus's stock price fell $2.12 per share, or 6.32%, to close at $31.43 per share on April 8, 2024.

