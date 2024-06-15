SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United States Steel Corporation - X

NEW YORK, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of United States Steel Corporation ("U.S. Steel" or the "Company") (NSYE: X). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether U.S. Steel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 18, 2023, U.S. Steel disclosed entry into an agreement to be acquired by Nippon Steel Corporation ("Nippon") in an all-cash transaction at $55.00 per share, subject to "customary" approvals and conditions. That same day, U.S. Steel's Chief Executive Officer sold $12 million worth of the Company's stock at prices between $49.87 and $50.17 per share, lower than the deal price of $55.00 per share.

Then, on March 13, 2024, reports emerged that the deal between U.S. Steel and Nippon was subject to more than "customary" conditions, including a national-security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CIFUS").

On this news, U.S. Steel's stock price fell $5.98 per share, or 12.8%, to close at $40.86 per share on March 13, 2024.

On May 21, 2024, U.S. Steel confirmed that its acquisition by Nippon was indeed subject to CIFUS review.

