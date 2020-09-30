SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vaxart, Inc. - VXRT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vaxart, Inc, ("Vaxart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VXRT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vaxart and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 25, 2020, the New York Times published an article entitled "Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine." The New York Times article reported that Vaxart's "[c]ompany insiders, who weeks earlier had received stock options worth a few million dollars, saw the value of those awards increase sixfold" when the Company announced that its COVID-19 vaccine had been selected by the U.S. government to be part of Operation Warp Speed, the flagship federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat COVID-19.

On this news, Vaxart's stock price fell $1.13 per share, or 9.19%, to close at $11.16 per share on July 27, 2020.

