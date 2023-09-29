SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Waldencast plc - WALD

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Waldencast plc. ("Waldencast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WALD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Waldencast and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 15, 2021, Waldencast issued a press release announcing entry into a business "into definitive simultaneous business combination agreements with leading science-based, results-driven skin care brand Obagi and award-winning makeup and skin care brand Milk Makeup."

Then, on July 5, 2023, Waldencast announced that certain of Obagi's financial statements for periods prior to the merger transaction "should no longer be relied upon." The financial statements containing errors and requiring restatement included those for 2021 and for the first quarter of 2022 and were included within Waldencast's registration and proxy statement soliciting stockholder approval of the merger.

On this news, Waldencast's stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 10.2%, to close at $6.63 per share on July 6, 2023.

