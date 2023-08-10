SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Class Action Against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers - ALDX

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aldeyra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALDX), and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and docketed under 23-cv-11737, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Aldeyra securities between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Aldeyra securities during the Class Period, you have until September 29, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Aldeyra, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes medicines for immune-mediated diseases. The Company is currently developing ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma cancer, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa, as well as rare retinal diseases characterized by inflammation and vision loss.

In December 2022, Aldeyra submitted a new drug application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for ADX‑2191 for the Treatment of Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma (the "ADX‑2191 NDA").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ADX-2191 NDA did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191's effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 21, 2023, Aldeyra issued a press release "announc[ing] receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) of ADX-2191 (methotrexate for injection, USP), an investigational drug candidate, for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVRL)." The press release stated that "[a]lthough no safety or manufacturing issues with ADX-2191 were identified, the FDA stated that there was a 'lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness' due to 'a lack of adequate and well-controlled investigations' in the literature-based NDA submission."

On this news, Aldeyra's stock price fell $2.92 per share, or 27.44%, to close at $7.72 per share on June 21, 2023.

