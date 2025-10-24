Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Adverum (Nasdaq: ADVM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Eli Lilly.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Adverum shareholders will receive $3.56 per share in cash plus contingent value rights worth up to $8.91 per share, totaling potential consideration of $12.47 per share. The contingent value rights provide up to $1.78 per share upon U.S. approval of Ixo-vec within seven years of closing, and up to $7.13 per share if annual worldwide net sales exceed $1 billion within ten years.

Adverum insiders will continue to receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Adverum by imposing a significant penalty if Adverum accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Adverum board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

