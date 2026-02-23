Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Arcellx Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Gilead.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Arcellx stockholders will receive $115 per share in cash plus one contingent value right of $5 per share, representing an implied equity value of $7.8 billion payable at closing. The $5 contingent value right becomes payable if anito-cel achieves cumulative global net sales of at least $6 billion from launch through year-end 2029.

Arcellx insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Arcellx by imposing a significant penalty if Arcellx accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Arcellx board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

