Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Cadence Bank is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

News provided by

Ademi LLP

Oct 27, 2025, 11:11 ET

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Cadence (NYSE: CADE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Huntington Bancshares.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Cadence shareholders will receive 2.475 shares of common stock for each outstanding share of Cadence common stock. Based on Huntington's closing price of $16.07 as of October 24, 2025, the consideration implies $39.77 per Cadence share.

Cadence insiders will continue to receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Cadence by imposing a significant penalty if Cadence accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Cadence board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP                                 
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

