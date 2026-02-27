Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether European Wax Center, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Searchlight Capital Partners and Abry Partners.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, European Wax Center stockholders will receive $5.80 per share in cash for each share of European Wax Center class A common stock they own, in an all-cash transaction with an implied equity value of approximately $330 million. European Wax Center insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for European Wax Center by imposing a significant penalty if European Wax Center accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the European Wax Center board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP