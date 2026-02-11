Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Great Lakes (NASDAQ: GLDD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Saltchuk Resources.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Great Lakes stockholders will receive $17.00 per share or approximately $1.2 billion in aggregate equity value and $1.5 billion total transaction value. Great Lakes insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Great Lakes by imposing a significant penalty if Great Lakes accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Great Lakes board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

