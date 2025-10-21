Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Hologic Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Hologic (Nasdaq: HOLX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Blackstone and TPG.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Hologic shareholders will receive $76 per share in cash plus a contingent value right of up to $3 per share. The contingent payments would be made in two installments of up to $1.50 each, contingent on achieving certain global revenue goals for Hologic's Breast Health business in fiscal years 2026 and 2027. Hologic insiders will continue to receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Hologic by imposing a significant penalty if Hologic accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Hologic board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP