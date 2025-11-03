Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Kenvue Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Kimberly-Clark.

In the transaction, Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash and 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share held, totaling $21.01 per share based on October 31 closing prices. Upon completion, current Kimberly-Clark shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company, while Kenvue shareholders will own approximately 46%.

Kenvue insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Kenvue by imposing a significant penalty if Kenvue accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Kenvue board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

