Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Mersana (NASDAQ: MRSN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Day One Biopharmaceuticals.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the tender offer transaction, Mersana shareholders will receive $25.00 per share in cash upfront, plus potential contingent value rights payments of up to $30.25 per share. The transaction provides total equity value of approximately $129 million at closing and a total deal value of up to approximately $285 million if all milestone payments are achieved. The contingent payments are tied to clinical development, regulatory and commercial milestones for Mersana's B7-H4-directed antibody-drug conjugate Emi-Le.

Mersana insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Mersana by imposing a significant penalty if Mersana accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Mersana board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP