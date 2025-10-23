Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating MidWestOne (Nasdaq: MOFG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nicolet Bancshares.

In the transaction, MidWestOne shareholders will receive 0.3175 shares of Nicolet common stock for each MidWestOne share they own or approximately $41.37 per share. The valuation is based on Nicolet's closing stock price of $130.31 as of October 22, 2025.

In the transaction, MidWestOne shareholders will receive 0.3175 shares of Nicolet common stock for each MidWestOne share they own or approximately $41.37 per share. The valuation is based on Nicolet's closing stock price of $130.31 as of October 22, 2025.

MidWestOne insiders will continue to receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for MidWestOne by imposing a significant penalty if MidWestOne accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the MidWestOne board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

